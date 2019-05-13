U.S. consumers lowered inflation expectations in April, NY Fed says

U.S. consumers reduced their expectations on short-term and medium-term inflation, while home price change expectations remain stable, according to the New York Fed's April Survey of Consumer Expectations.

Median inflation expectations fell by 0.2 percentage points at the one-year and three-year horizon to 2.6% and 2.7% in April respectively, bringing them to their lowest readings since late 2017.

Median home price change expectations were stable at 3.0% in April, its fifth straight reading at that level.

Expectations for changes in the cost of a college education increased to 7.2% from 5.8% and for the cost of medical care rose to 7.8% from 7.5% vs. March.

Respondents were more optimistic about their households' overall financial situation with median expected household income growth increasing to 2.9% in April from 2.8% in March.