FDA Ad Com tomorrow for two Daiichi applications

The FDA's Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee will meet tomorrow, May 14, to review and discuss two marketing applications from Daiichi Sankyo (OTCPK:DSNKY -1.9% ).

The first is for pexidartinib capsules for adult patients with symptomatic tenosynovial giant cell tumors, a group of rare benign tumors in the synovium (thin membrane covering the inner surface of the joint spaces), bursa (small fluid-filled sac lined by the synovium) and tendon sheaths.

FDA briefing doc

Company briefing doc

Addendum to company briefing doc

Erratum to company briefing doc

The second is for quizartinib tablets for the treatment of adults with FLT3-ITD-positive relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML).

FDA briefing doc

Company briefing doc

Errata to company briefing doc