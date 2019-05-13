Tariffs escalation rocks apparel sector

Apparel stocks are being hammered after investors price back in tariff risk.

Notable decliners include G-III Apparel (GIII -8.4% ), Canada Goose (GOOS -6.2% ), Carter's (CRI -5.3% ), Hanesbrands (HBI -4% ), PVH Corp (PVH -5.3% ), Delta Apparel (DLA -5.8% ), Ralph Lauren (RL -4.8% ), Under Armour (UAA -3.7% ), Lululemon (LULU -3.5% ), Skechers (SKX -6.4% ), Tapestry (TPR -6.1% ), Caleres (CAL -6% ), Deckers Outdoor (DECK -4.5% ), Wolverine World Wide (WWW -5% ), Gap (GPS -6.1% ), Ascena Retail (ASNA -9.2% ), Citi Trends (CTRN -5.3% ), L Brands (LB -5.6% ), Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF -4.7% ), American Eagle Outfitters (AEO -5.2% ) and Fossil (FOSL -5.3% ).

Apparel and footwear companies are particularly sensitive to tariffs due to the long lead time needed to move manufacturing out of China and the forecasted impact on consumer spending from higher prices.