WarnerMedia to debut some new episodes on streaming before cable - report

In what would be a key decision for the environment that backstops the traditional cable bundle, WarnerMedia (T -0.5% ) is planning to run some key new episodes of popular cable shows on its upcoming streaming service initially before they're on cable, The Information reports.

In particular it would put new episodes of TNT's The Alienist on streaming before they air on TNT, according to the report.

Warner's streaming service is tentatively called "HBO Max," a nod to the fact that unlike franchise-heavy rival Disney Plus (DIS -1.7% ), it will lean heavily on HBO for premium content.

One source described Warner's streaming-first move to The Information: "The streaming service is going to be king."