Trump says no decision yet on tariffs on $325B Chinese goods

President Trump says he hasn't yet made a decision on whether he'll impose 25% tariffs on $325B of Chinese imports.

U.S. stocks have drifted up from session lows. S&P 500 Index is down 2.0% vs. down 2.7% earlier; Nasdaq -2.8% pares its earlier 3.5% decline; and the Dow, now down 2.1% , had fallen 2.7% earlier.

In comments me made in the Oval Office to reporters, Trump also said "I love the position we're in" regarding the trade talks with China.

He said he'll meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping next month at the G-20 summit in Japan, adding that the meeting could be "fruitful."