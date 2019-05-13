Researchers report key weaknesses in ubiquitous Cisco router

Researchers are disclosing a vulnerability that could let attackers take over Cisco Systems' (CSCO -3.5% ) 1001-X router, a move that Wired says has massive global implications.

That router is for institutional use (such as stock exchanges) rather than home use.

Researchers at Red Balloon exploited two vulnerabilities: one in Cisco's IOS (not Apple's iOS) allowing remote root access -- and more important, a way to bypass the Trust Anchor in hardware, the router's most fundamental security protection.

Problems with operating systems like IOS can be patched with software -- and Cisco is announcing a patch today -- while the Trust Anchor is thornier, and Cisco disputes that the secure boot vulnerability directly impacts the Trust Anchor.