Slumbering gold wakes up as markets sink

The yellow metal has mostly been anchored amid the trade-related market shake-up of the past few days, but it's catching something resembling a bid today.

Gold is up 1% to $1,300 per ounce - the first time at that level since mid-April.

The major stock averages are off of their worst levels, but the Dow and S&P 500 are still down 2.1% and Nasdaq 2.9% .

ETFs: GLD, IAU, PHYS, SGOL, UGLD, UGL, DGP, GLL, GLDI, OUNZ, DZZ, DGL, DGLD, DGZ, BAR, GLDW, GHS, UBG, QGLDX, AAAU, GLDM, OTC:IAUF