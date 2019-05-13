Spotlight on Volkswagen ahead of annual meeting

Volkswagen's (OTCPK:VWAGY) board says the company has decided to carry out an IPO of its Traton truck unit.

The board is also reportedly looking for a "forward-looking, industrially meaningful solution" for the MAN Energy Solutions and Renk AG businesses.

Sources say the German automaker's board is on the verge of announcing a battery cell production initiative.

Volkswagen's annual meeting takes place tomorrow in Berlin, with Chairman of the Supervisory Board Hans Dieter Pötsch and the Chairman of the Board of Management Dr. Herbert Diess due to give speeches.