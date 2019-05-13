Autonomy CFO gets five years in HP fraud

Former Autonomy finance chief Sushovan Hussain was sentenced to five years in prison for fraud related to the company's sale to HP (HPQ -4.4%).
The San Francisco court found he made false statements about Autonomy's performance ahead of the sale.
Hussain was also sentenced to three years supervised release and must pay a $4M fine.
Autonomy CEO Mike Lynch is currently on trial in a civil case in the UK related to the deal.
