Trade-war escalation will boost U.S. inflation, Goldman says

Goldman Sachs sees President Donald Trump's latest tariff increase fueling underlying inflation and a further increase of can push up prices even more.

Goldman boosted its estimate of the tariff impact on core personal consumption expenditures inflation--the measure that the Fed closely watches--to 0.2 percentage points, according to a note on Saturday. That could rise to 0.5 pp, if he decides to impose tariffs on the $325B of remaining Chinese goods.

If core inflation rises "noticeably" over 2% next year, there's a "slightly" higher likelihood that the Fed will hike interest rates, Goldman writes.

"The costs of the tariffs have fallen entirely on U.S. businesses and households,'' according to Goldman economists, in contrast with Trump's opinion that U.S. consumers won't be paying for the tariffs.

