Xunlei sees quarterly improvement in Q1 results

Xunlei Limited (XNET -1.8% ) is outperforming a sharply lower market today after a Q1 report where it substantially trimmed net loss sequentially.

Revenues fell by nearly 50% Y/Y but were down just 2.3% from the previous quarter. Gross profit was $21.2M, up 13% Q/Q.

Gross margin was 51.2% vs. the prior quarter's 44.3%.

And net loss was cut to $8.6M from a $32.4M loss in Q4.

"We are glad to see that the number of memberships rebounded over the past months, thanks to our improved services towards subscribers and seasonal promotion activities," says CEO Lei Chen. "For cloud computing and IVAS business, we signed up several major Internet customers and expect to increase bandwidth usage in the coming periods. And we continued to make progress on our blockchain development and unveiled several features for ThunderChain to enhance its capability."

Revenue breakout: Cloud computing and other Internet value-added services, $16M; Subscriptions, $21.2M; Online advertising, $4.1M.

Liquidity was $298.7M as of quarter's end, down from $319.5M at the end of 2018.

