Stocks wilt after China, U.S. dig in their heels

U.S. stocks took a beating after China retaliated against the U.S. tariffs with its own round of tariff increases on U.S goods, with tech, industrials, and financials bearing the brunt.

Nasdaq sank 3.4% , the S&P fell 2.4% and the Dow closed down 617 points, down 2.4% . The Dow and S&P suffered their worst session since early January, and Nasdaq turns in its worst one-day loss of the year.

Crude oil slid 1.4% to $60.83 per barrel.

As investors pulled money from the equity markets, they turned to the safer haven of Treasuries.

10-year Treasury rose, pushing yield down 6 basis points to 2.404%.

Gold rose 1.0% to $1,300.30 per ounce.

The Dollar Index was little changed at 97.32.