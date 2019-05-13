Mimecast reports mixed Q4, in-line guide

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) reports mixed Q4 results that beat revenue estimates with 26% Y/Y growth but missed on EPS. The in-line Q1 guidance has revenue of $96.7M to $97.7M (consensus: $96.71M) and adjusted EBITDA of $12.1M to $13.1M.
The FY20 outlook has downside adjusted EBITDA of $70.7M to $72.7M versus the $75.2M consensus and in-line revenue of $413M to $427M (consensus: $96.71M).
Earnings call starts at 4:30 PM ET with a webcast here.
Previously: Mimecast misses by $0.01, beats on revenue (May 13)
