StoneCo jumps 13% after Q1 exceeds its expectations

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Q1 total revenue and income, net income, and adjusted net income logged in above preliminary ranges the Brazilian fintech reported on April 1, as net new clients and take rate exceeded the company's expectations.

StoneCo's board authorizes a $200M share repurchase program.

StoneCo advances 13% in after-hours trading.

Q1 adjusted net income of R$186.3M surged 603% Y/Y; adjusted net income margin of 34.8% increased 25.6 percentage points from a year ago.

Q1 total revenue and income or R$535.8M jumped 86% Y/Y; net addition of active clients was 40.6K vs. 29.4K a year ago.

Q1 total payment volume of R$26.5B rose 60% Y/Y; take rate of 1.86% vs. 1.68% in the year-ago period.

Conference call at 5:00 PM ET.

