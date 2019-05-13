Gladstone Investment fiscal Q4 net income falls on higher expenses

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) fiscal Q4 adjusted net income per share of 23 cents slips from 24 cents in Q3.

Q4 net investment income of $5.5M, or 17 cents per share, fell from $6.0M, or 18 cents, in Q3 primarily due to higher total expenses, net of credits, partly offset by an increase to total investment income.

Q4 total investment income of $16.1M, exceeding the consensus estimate by $2.0M, rose from $15.0M from Q3, due to a $1.6M increase in other income, as the timing of dividend and success fee can be variable, partly offset by a slight decrease in interest income.

Net asset value per common share of $12.40 at March 31, 2019 fell from $12.53 at Dec. 31, 2018.

GAIN fell 0.8% in after-hours trading.

Conference call on May 14 at 8:30 AM ET.

