Social entertainment leads Tencent Music to Q1 beat

Tencent Music Entertainment (NYSE:TME) is up 1.1% after hours following it neatly edging Street expectations with its Q1 earnings, thanks in large part to social entertainment services including online karaoke and live streaming.

Revenues rose 39.4% overall to 5.74B yuan (about $855M). Operating profit rose 23% to 1.15B yuan ($171M).

In online music, revenue from paid music through sales of subscription packages rose to 710M yuan from 565M. And in social entertainment it expanded the paying user base by 12.5% and increased ARPPU by 28.1%.

Mobile MAUs rose 4.6% in online music, to 654M, and 0.4% in social entertainment, to 225M. Paying users rose 27.4% in online music, to 28.4M, and 12.5% in social entertainment, to 10.8M.

Monthly ARPPU fell 1.2% in online music, to 8.3 yuan, and rose 28.1% in social entertainment, to 127.5 yuan.

Revenue breakout: Online music services, 1.61B yuan (up 28%); Social entertainment services and other, 4.13B yuan (up 44.3%).

Cash from operations was 926M yuan (about $138M), vs. a year-ago 74M yuan. Net cash used in investing activities was 3.41B yuan ($508M) vs. a prior-year 322M yuan.

Conference call to come at 8 p.m. ET.

