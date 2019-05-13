Legg Mason Q4 operating revenue falls Q/Q on two fewer days

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) fiscal Q4 adjusted EPS of 70 cents beat the consensus estimate of 54 cents and compares with 73 cents in its fiscal Q3.

Q4 was also affected by two fewer days in the quarter and higher seasonal compensation.

Q4 operating revenue of $692.6M fell 2% from $704.3M in the prior quarter, reflecting a decrease in separate account and fund advisory fee revenue of $15.3M, or 2%, due to two fewer days in the quarter.