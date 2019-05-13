I3 Verticals +5% on beats, credit facility

I3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) +5% after Q2 beats with 16% Y/Y revenue growth. The company reaffirms its in-line FY19 outlook with $127-133M (consensus: $128.76M) and EPS of $0.85-0.90 (consensus: $0.87).

Acquisition: I3 paid $10M in cash upfront to purchase an undisclosed company in the Education vertical, which extends its geographic reach and software products in this area.

Credit Facility: On May 9, i3 closed a $300M senior secured credit facility.

Earnings call is tomorrow at 8 AM ET with a webcast here.

Press release.

