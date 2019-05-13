Piedmont Office signs WeWork for Orlando space

Piedmont Office (NYSE:PDM) signs WeWork (VWORK) to a lease in Orlando, FL, covering 70,000+ square feet over three floors at 200 South Orange Ave.

The WeWork site, its first in Orlando, is scheduled to open in early 2020.

Piedmont, one of the largest owners of Class A office space in metropolitan Orlando, recently unveiled plans for major upgrades at the project including a full lobby renovation, redesign and activation program for the property’s distinctive park, a new rooftop terrace, and a food hall.

Previously: Piedmont Office pays $95.1M for building, parcel in NW Atlanta (May 13)