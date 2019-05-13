Aviat Networks revenues drop amid part shortage

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) saw revenues drop by double digits in its fiscal Q3 earnings, but the company swung back to profit on an income tax benefit.

The company had warned of a North American component shortage that would affect results, along with slow Africa spending, but kept a strong outlook for the remainder of the year.

Gross margin ticked up to 30.2% from 29.1% on a non-GAAP basis, and operating loss was $1.6M, wider than last year's $0.9M loss.

But it took a tax benefit of $6.8M to log net income of $4.3M on a GAAP basis. Non-GAAP net loss was $1.8M, slightly wider than last year's $1.4M loss.

Revenue breakout: Product sales, $34.6M (down 14.9%); services, $19.4M (down 9.3%).

For Q4, it's forecasting stronger revenues of $66M-$71M after resolving its component shortage, along with EBITDA of about $7M.

Press release