Sprint, T-Mobile eye concessions to save merger effort - Bloomberg

In an effort to save a flagging merger effort, Sprint (NYSE:S) and T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) are reportedly considering concessions to rescue the deal, including potentially selling their prepaid units, Bloomberg reports.

The prepaid business has come up repeatedly during a long review of the proposed $26B merger, which needs clearance from the Justice Dept. and the FCC.

That's because state attorneys general are worried that a three-carrier market in prepaid could particularly hurt prepaid's lower-income customers the most with higher prices. And T-Mobile's Metro and Sprint's Boost and Virgin Mobile brands would combine to a top prepaid market share of 42%.

Other concessions, such as selling airwave licenses or setting up a new fourth carrier via network leasing, are considered far less attractive options, according to the report.