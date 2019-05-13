Phoenix New Media dips as losses widen

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) is 1.6% lower after posting its Q1 earnings, where net loss widened significantly on lower revenues.

Gross profit declined to 106.7M yuan from 156.2M yuan amid the revenue drop.

And total operating expenses rose to 228.9M yuan from 214Myuan. Net loss was 119.7M yuan vs. a year-ago loss of 57.5M yuan.

Revenue breakout: Net advertising, 216M yuan (about $32.2M, down 11.3% in renminbi terms); Paid service, 68.9M yuan (about $10.3M, up 66.1% in renminbi terms).

For Q2, it's forecasting revenues of 374.1M-394.1M yuan ($54.4M-$57.3M).

Conference call to come at 9 p.m. ET.

