Overwatch League, Upper Deck enter trading card/collectibles deal

Activision Blizzard's (NASDAQ:ATVI) Overwatch League has a multi-year exclusive deal with Upper Deck for trading cards and other collectibles around the esports league.

A trading card release is a first for esports leagues, and the deal also accounts for stickers, sticker books, prints, posters and other memorabilia.

Fans will be able to get "e-Packs" allowing for easy access to trading card packs digitally through devices, and users will be able to get actual physical cards sent to them at any time.

The first card set will release June 19.