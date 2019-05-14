One-day shipping latest retail salvo

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) is firing back against Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), which on April 25 promised one-day delivery for all Prime members and announced it would spend $800M toward the shipping goal in the second quarter alone.

Walmart's service will begin in Phoenix, Las Vegas and Southern California, with expansion plans of reaching roughly 75% of American consumers by the end of 2019.

While customers won't have to be part of a loyalty club, orders have to be worth at least $35 to qualify.