Volkswagen details truck listing plans

Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) shares are up 2% in Frankfurt after the group said it would press ahead with a listing of its trucks unit Traton in what could be Germany's biggest share offering this year.

The company in March delayed the IPO, blaming market conditions, rising trade tensions and fears about an uncontrolled Brexit.

Jefferies analyst Philippe Houchois said Traton was worth €15B-€16B (of which VW is likely to list up to a 25% stake). "A listing should be positive as the current VW balance sheet is in our view a constraint on Traton's ability to execute on its 'Global Champion Strategy'."