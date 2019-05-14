Facebook roundup: Wages, spyware, breakup

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) is hiking its $15 minimum wage for all U.S. contract workers - up to $22 in some areas - committing to a "higher standard that better reflects local costs of living."

WhatsApp has confirmed that its phone conversations could have potentially be tapped by a third party amid reports outlining allegations that Israel-based NSO Group was able to successfully install malware.

Lastly, Joe Biden announced be would open to breaking up Facebook, marking the latest Democratic presidential candidate to press for greater regulation of prominent Silicon Valley companies.