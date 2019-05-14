Selloff on pause as futures post gains

Stocks in Asia fell overnight, playing catch-up to yesterday's selloff on Wall Street, which saw the Dow dive 617 points as China retaliated against new U.S. tariffs with its own $60B in levies on American imports.

There's now a refreshing sea of green being seen across major European markets, as well as in the U.S., with DJIA and S&P 500 futures up 0.5% and Nasdaq ahead by 0.8% .

Some optimism? President Trump has not ruled out the prospect of a trade accord being reached within weeks and said he was prepared to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping at the coming G20 summit in June.

Oil is down 0.3% at $60.83/bbl, gold is 0.3% lower at $1298/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is flat at 2.41%.

