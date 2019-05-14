Fidelity National Information Services to offer senior notes

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) intends to offer senior notes denominated in Euro, Pounds sterling and U.S. dollars, each in one or more tranches.

Net proceeds from the Senior Notes offerings, together with commercial paper borrowings will be used to provide funds for the cash portion of the merger consideration for its pending merger with Worldpay, Inc., the repayment of outstanding Worldpay debt and costs and expenses of the merger and any remaining net proceeds would be used for general corporate purposes.