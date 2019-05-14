Allot to partner with Rakuten Mobile

Allot (NASDAQ:ALLT) announced a partnership with Rakuten Mobile, a wholly owned subsidiary of Rakuten, Inc. to provide state-of-the-art virtualized security solutions.

“Allot is excited to be a key technology partner in Rakuten Mobile’s plan to disrupt the Japanese mobile market,” said Erez Antebi, CEO, at Allot. “We are pleased that our security offering aligns seamlessly with Rakuten Mobile’s business goals and we look forward to the opportunity for our scalable solution to grow in tandem with Rakuten Mobile’s users.”

ALLT +3.17% premarket.

