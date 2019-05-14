Trade war sees U.S. farmers get $15B in aid

The Trump administration is planning on providing about $15B in aid to help U.S. farmers whose products may be targeted by the newly unveiled Chinese tariffs.

The group has been among the hardest hit in the trade war, with U.S. soybean futures falling to their lowest in a decade on Monday and shipments of the most valuable U.S. farm export to China dropping to a 16-year low in 2018.

A new aid program would be the second round of assistance for American farmers, after the Department of Agriculture's $12B compensation plan last year.

