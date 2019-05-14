Zealand Pharma's dasiglucagon successful in late-stage study; shares up 4% premarket

Zealand Pharma (NASDAQ:ZEAL) is up 4% premarket on light volume in reaction to its announcement of positive results from a confirmatory Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating dasiglucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia (low blood sugar) in diabetes.

The results showed that a single dose of dasiglucagon administered via the HypoPal rescue pen rapidly increased blood glucose levels in adults with type 1 diabetes following insulin-induced hypoglycemia. Specifically, the median time to blood glucose recovery was 10 minutes for dasiglucagon compared to 35 minutes for placebo (p<0.001).

On the safety front, the most frequent treatment-related adverse events were nausea (62%) and vomiting (29%).

A final Phase 3, in pediatric diabetes patients, is in process with topline data expected in September.

The company plans to file a U.S. marketing application in early 2020.