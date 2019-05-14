Coca-Cola +1.3% after Morgan Stanley upgrade

Morgan Stanley names Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) as its top mega-cap staples pick due to its attractive valuation relative to earnings potential.

"We believe KO offers a clearly superior growth outlook vs. CPG (consumer packaged goods) peers, with stronger pricing power, favorable strategy tweaks, solid volume growth, and rebounding emerging market trends, which are not reflected in relative valuation below historical long-term averages," says analyst Dara Mohsenian.

MS takes Coca-Cola to an Overweight rating from Equal-weight and lifts its price target to $55 from $52.