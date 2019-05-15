Tim Hortons to test Beyond Meat sandwiches

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) says it will test Tim Hortons breakfast options with Beyond Meat's plant-based sausages at about 60 outlets around Toronto. If the test goes well, a full roll-out of the menu items is expected across Canada by the end of the summer.

The plant-based sausage will be available at the participating Tim Hortons restaurants in the Beyond Meat Breakfast Sandwich, the Beyond Meat Farmers Breakfast Wrap and the Beyond Meat Vegan Sandwich.

The partnership between Restaurant Brands and Beyond Meat extends on the successful meatless patty tests at Burger King restaurants.