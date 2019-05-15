Postal Realty IPO prices below expected range

Postal Realty Trust's (PSTL) initial public offering of 4.5M shares of class A common stock prices at $17.00 each, below the $19.00-$20.00 range it expected at the end of April.

Granted greenshoe option for an additional 675,000 shares.

That adds up to gross proceeds of ~$88M.

Postal Realty is an internally managed real estate investment trust that will own and manage properties leased to the U.S. Postal Service.

Its shares will begin trading today on the NYSE.

