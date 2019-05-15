Online retailers mull Alibaba's strong quarter

Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) gains 1.3% on strong Q4 beats with 51% Y/Y revenue growth. FY20 guidance has revenue of RMB500B versus the RMB508.86B. Peers that could move on the beat include JD (NASDAQ:JD), Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), and MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI).

Revenue breakdown: Core Commerce, RMB78.89B (consensus: RMB75.76B;+51% Y/Y); Cloud Computing, RMB7.73B (consensus: RMB7.81B;+76% Y/Y); Digital Media and Entertainment, RMB5.67B (consensus: RMB6.31B); Innovation Initiatives and Others, RMB1.21B (consensus: RMB1.45B).

Annual active consumers on the China retail marketplaces totaled 654M, up 18M in the prior year. Mobile MAUs were 721M at the end of March, up 22M since last December.

Income from operations dropped 5% Y/Y to $1.3B primarily due to the $250M class action lawsuit settlement.

