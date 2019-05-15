Atlantic Gold bought by Australian miner for C$2.90/share

Australian gold miner St Barbara (OTC:STBMF) agrees to acquire Canadian peer Atlantic Gold (OTCPK:SPVEF) for C$722M (US$536M), in a deal analysts say opens growth options but could lead to a call on capital and impact dividends.

St Barbara’s C$2.90/share cash offer represents a 39% premium to Atlanta Gold's closing price yesterday.

Atlantic Gold's flagship project is the Moose River mine in Nova Scotia; commercial production was declared in March 2018, and the operation produced 91K oz. last year with expansion forecast to more than 200K oz./year.