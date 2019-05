Macy's +4% after turning positive comp

Macy's (NYSE:M) is on watch after comparable sales for Q1 top expectations.

Comparable sales on an owned + licensed basis rose 0.7% during the quarter vs. +0.3% consensus. Comparable sales were up 0.6% on an owned basis vs. -0.1% consensus.

CEO update: "Our brick & mortar sales trend improved sequentially in the first quarter, supported by the Growth50 stores and Backstage. We had another quarter of double-digit growth in our digital business, and mobile continues to be our fastest-growing channel," said Jeff Gennette, Macy’s, Inc. chairman & chief executive officer."

Gross margin was 38.2% of sales vs. 38.2% consensus and 39.0% a year ago. Operating income was 3.7% of sales vs. 4.3% a year ago.

The company reaffirms prior 2019 sales and EPS guidance ($3.05 to $3.25 vs. $3.10 consensus).

Shares of Macy's are up 4.31% premarket to $22.75.

