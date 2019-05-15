Arcos Dorados falls short amid F/X pressure

Arco Dorados Holdings (NYSE:ARCO) reports systemwide comparable sales were up 10.0% in Q1.

Total sales were down 9.3% to $728M, due chiefly to sharp depreciation in the Argentine and Brazilian currencies. On a constant currency basis, sales were up 12.0%.

Adjusted EBITDA was up 6.5% on a constant currency basis on flat EBITDA margin.

"We expect a strong marketing calendar to continue to support sustained sales growth throughout the year. Although our adjusted EBITDA margin remained at last year’s first quarter level, it increased 6.5% in absolute terms and we remain on track to deliver margin improvements within the range and time periods that we announced last year," says Arco CEO Sergio Alonso.

