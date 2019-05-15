Oppenheimer positive on home improvement retailers

Oppenheimer thinks a combination of fundamental noise and market angst is creating an opportunity for investors to snap up shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD) and Lowe's (NYSE:LOW).shares.
"Key to our nearer term positive thinking is our view that sales will improve as spring arrives and that a recent slide in rates is apt to underpin a marked restrengthening in housing demand," update analyst Brian Nagel and team.
Oppenheimer lifts its price target on Home Depot to $215 (12% upside) and its PT on Lowe's to $135 (28% upside). Both PTs work out to about 18X to 20X the FY20 EPS estimates.
In premarket action, Home Depot is up 0.4% and Lowe's is showing a 4.2% gain.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox