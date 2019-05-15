Consumer spending soggy in April

Retail sales fell 0.2% month-over-month in April and were up 3.2% on a year-over-year comparison.

Weak sales were seen across electronics stores, appliance stores, department stores, sporting goods stores and clothing stores. A slower start to the summer selling season in apparel and lawn/garden is thought to have pushed some sales into May.

Restaurants (+5.7% Y/Y) and health/personal care stores (+3.6%) were a bright spot during the month.

The general merchandise store category that includes Walmart (NYSE:WMT), Target (NYSE:TGT) and Dollar General (NYSE:DG) was steady with +0.2% M/M and +2.7% Y/Y sales growth.

Previously: April core retail sales disappoint (May 15)

ETFs: XLY, XRT, VCR, RTH, RETL, FDIS, IYK, FXD, IYC, EMTY, SCC, RCD, UCC, PMR, UGE, SZK, FTXD, JHMC