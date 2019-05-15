Lexaria’s DehydraTECH delivers better results than conventional industry formulations

Lexaria Bioscience (OTCQX:LXRP) reports results from animal studies where in it compared its standard DehydraTECH formulation that combines cannabinoids with long-chain fatty acids ("LCFA").

In each arm of the Lexaria animal studies, 10 male Sprague-Dawley rats were administered CBD at 25mg per kg of bodyweight. Delivery of CBD into the bloodstream was monitored over a 60-minute duration. Certain data are not being disclosed at this time for reasons of intellectual property protection.

At 2 minutes DehydraTECH's LCFA formulation delivered measurable CBD in blood, compared to no measurable CBD in blood until 6 minutes and onwards for the MCT oil formulation.

At 15 minutes LCFA formulation achieved a CBD blood concentration level that was 475% more than the MCT oil formulation.

At 60 minutes LCFA formulation achieved a CBD blood concentration level of 319% more than the MCT oil formulation.

Over the entire 60-minute study, the area under the curve (AUC) for the Lexaria DehydraTECH LCFA formulation was 389% more than the MCT oil formulation.