Vertex teams up with Kymera to advance small molecule protein degraders

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) inks a four-year R&D collaboration agreement with privately held Kymera Therapeutics aimed at advancing therapies called protein degraders against a range of targets.

The partnership will leverage Kymera's Pegasus drug discovery platform with Vertex's scientific, clinical and regulatory know-how to accelerate the development of a line-up of drugs for serious diseases.

Kymera says targeted protein degraders are bifunctional small molecules that can theoretically target "undruggable" and "difficult-to-drug" proteins via harnessing the body's natural cellular processes to eliminate disease-causing proteins.

Under the terms of the deal, VRTX will pay Kymera $70M upfront, up to $1B in potential milestones for up to six programs and tiered royalties on net sales.