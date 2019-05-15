Discount grocery chain files for IPO

Grocery Outlet Holdings (GO) files for a $100M IPO

The company operates a network of 316 independently operated discount grocery stores. "Our stores are independently operated by entrepreneurial small business owners who have a relentless focus on selecting the best products for their communities, providing personalized customer service and driving improved store performance," reads the self-description in the filing.

Grocery Outlet reported sales of $2.287B for 2018 and net income of $15.9M.

Grocery Outlet lists Walmart, WinCo, Aldi and Lidl as competitors.

SEC Form S-1