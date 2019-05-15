Takeda F18 top line up 19%; EPS down 53%

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company (NYSE:TAK) fiscal 2018 results (billion yen):

Revenue: 2,097.2 (+18.5%); operating profit: 205.0 (-15.2%); net income: 109.1 (-41.6%); core earnings: 459.3 (+42.4%); EPS: 113 yen (-52.6%).

Legacy Takeda: Revenue: 1,788.0 (+1.0%); operating profit: 411.8 (+70.3%); net income: 312.9 (+67.4%); core earnings: 393.3 (+21.9%); EPS: 399 yen (+66.6%).

Fiscal 2019 guidance (billion yen): Revenue: 3,300.0 (+57.4%); operating profit: (193.0); net income: (383.0); EPS: (246 yen); core earnings: 883.0 (+92.2%).

Shares are up 1% premarket on light volume.

