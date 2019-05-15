The yield curve just inverted again

The Fed has made clear it's sitting on its hands for now, but yields at the long end of the curve continue to plunge. The 10-year Treasury is down another four basis points this morning to 2.37% - investors can earn a couple of ticks more investing in 90-day bills.

It's not the first time the yield curve has inverted this year. Late March saw a brief inversion that was quickly reversed as a big rally in stocks led to a big rally in yields at the long end.

ETFs: IEF, PST, IEI, VGIT, UST, DTYS, TYO, GSY, SCHR, STPP, FLAT, TBX, TYD, ITE, DTYL, HYDD