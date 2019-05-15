Sluggish economic data from U.S., China chills stocks

Stocks slip at the open following disappointing economic data from the U.S. and China; Dow -0.6% , S&P -0.4% , Nasdaq -0.3% .

U.S. retail sales for April posted a surprise 0.2% decline following a 1.7% increase in March, a drop that likely will dampen the outlook for Q2 GDP growth, while Chinese industrial production and retail sales also came in below expectations and have raised speculation about economic stimulus actions.

The disappointing data from both countries comes as trade tensions between China and the U.S. have reignited.

European bourses are mostly lower, with Germany's DAX -0.9% , France's CAC -0.7% and U.K.'s FTSE flat; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei +0.6% and China's Shanghai Composite +1.9% .

An early look at the S&P 500 sectors shows financials ( -0.9% ), materials ( -0.8% ) and industrials ( -0.8% ) leading the market lower, while real estate ( +0.4% ), consumer staples ( +0.2% ), communication services ( +0.1 %) and utilities ( +0.1% ) hold modest gains.

U.S. Treasury prices push higher amid the persisting growth concerns, with the two-year and 10-year yields down 5 bps each to 2.15% and 2.37%, respectively; U.S. Dollar Index +0.1% to 97.65.