Takeda teams up with FHP to launch GI-focused biopharma venture

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company (TAK -0.8% ) will collaborate with Frazier Healthcare Partners (FHP) to launch a gastrointestinal diseases-focused biopharma company called Phathom Pharmaceuticals.

Phathom will begin operations with a license to develop and commercialize Takeda's vonoprazan in the U.S., Europe and Canada in exchange for upfront cash, milestones and royalties on net sales.

In connection with the license, Phathom has consummated $90M in crossover financing and a $50M debt facility.

Vonoprazan is an orally available active potassium competitive acid blocker discovered by Takeda. It and Otsuka have co-promoted it in Japan since 2015 for acid-related disorders like gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD). Takeda markets the product is certain Asian markets (Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan and Thailand).