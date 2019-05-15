Turkey won't postpone delivery of S-400s

Turkey is discussing setting up a working group with the U.S. to assess the impact of its purchase of Russian missile defense systems, but will not delay their delivery, according to Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

American officials say Ankara's planned purchase would jeopardize its role in building Lockheed Martin (LMT -1.7% ) F-35 fighter jets as well as its purchase of the aircraft.

The U.S. and other NATO allies that own F-35s fear the radar on the system will learn how to spot and track the jet, making it less able to evade Russian weapons.

