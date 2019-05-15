PDS Bio up 36% on article supporting rationale of Versamune

Thinly traded nano cap PDS Biotechnology (PDSB +36% ) is up on a healthy 22x surge in volume in response to results from a preclinical study supporting the value proposition of its Versamune cancer immunotherapy platform. The data were published on May 3 in the online edition of the Journal of Immunology (it will appear in the June edition of the printed version).

The study showed the ability of Versamune to "prime the immune system" to overcome crucial mechanisms associated with ineffective immune response mediated by HPV16 and cancer cells, leading to a robust anti-tumor effect.

The company says it plans to confirm this activity in upcoming clinical studies of lead candidate PDS0101.