Goldman likes Chevron's free cash flow generation, strong capital discipline

Chevron (CVX -0.5% ) is added to the Americas Conviction List at Goldman Sachs following the termination of the Chevron-Anadarko merger agreement, while the firm acknowledges its move may be met with "increased investor debate."

Goldman analyst Neil Mehta says he is "opposing the bear case" on CVX because of the company’s free cash flow generation, strong capital returns program and capital discipline when making strategic decisions, including walking away from Anadarko.

While investors may worry about the next potential deal, Mehta says CVX does not have a history of aggressively pursuing acquisitions, and Anadarko looked like an "opportunistic approach" rather than a "defensive pursuit needed to bridge gaps in the company's portfolio."

Goldman rates CVX as a Conviction Buy with a $144 price target.